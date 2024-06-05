Two men die in separate crashes in Queensland's north

Queensland police's Forensic Crash Unit are investigating two separate fatal crashes in the state's north.
A man died in a crash at Homestead yesterday (June 5, 2024) afternoon.
A police media spokesperson said that at about 12.40pm a car was travelling west on the Flinders Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver and sole occupant, a 49-year-old Ingham man, died at the scene.
Overnight, another man has died after a traffic crash in Machans Beach (Cairns).
Police believe a utility was travelling along Machans Street around 11.30pm on June 5, 2024 when it crashed into a parked truck.
The man, the driver and sole occupant, sustained critical injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.
Investigations are continuing into both crashes.
The spokesperson said the Queensland Police Service was committed to reducing the number of lives lost on our roads.
Data shows that serious crashes can be significantly reduced when drivers recognise and avoid the fatal five behaviours: speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing seatbelts, fatigue and distraction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.