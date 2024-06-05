Competition for prime heifers and cows at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2204 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1197 prime cattle and 1007 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 249 bullocks, 162 heifers, 652 cows and 134 bulls.
The store section consisted of 432 steers, 111 mickeys, 443 heifers and 21 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a mixed run of bullocks along with good lines of prime heifers and cows which attracted solid competition.
The yarding was drawn from Burketown, Normanton, Hughenden, Clermont, Georgetown as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted unchanged, heifers were 5c dearer, cows were 5c dearer, and bulls were 10c dearer on last week's rates
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 225c and averaged 203c, and those over 500kg topped at 250c to average 225c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 238c and averaged 203c, while heifers over 440kg topped at 212c, averaging 212c. Cows under 400kg made 170c and averaged 143c, while cows over 400kg reached 224c, averaging 190c. Bulls under 450kg made 240c and averaged 218c, while bulls over 450kg reached 238c to average 227c.
Bullocks topped at 234c/kg for 10 bullocks sold on a/c EJT and KL Camp, Floravile, Burketown, that weighed 583kg to return $1365.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Cunningham Cattle Co, Katandra, Hughenden, that sold for 238c/kg and weighed 428kg to return $1018.
The top pen of cows was sold by a/c Mt Douglas Pastoral Co, Mt Douglas, Clermont, for 212c/kg, weighing 682kg to return $1447.
Bulls sold on a/c PM and JL Munt, Bilyana, topped at 238c/kg and weighed 750kg, to return $1786.
Store cattle were made up of mostly small consignments of local cattle with one large line of heifers from the north.
Steers under 200kg reached 230c to average 230c, steers 200-320kg sold to 266c, averaging 231c, steers 320-400kg topped at 242c and averaged 216c and steers over 400kg sold to 238c to average 221c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 240c, averaging 215c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 160c and averaged 153c, heifers 200-320kg sold to 228c, averaging 193c, and heifers 320-370kg made 210c to average 190c.
A pen of 28 steers a/c MJ Easton, Sandy Creek, Ravenswood, made 266c/kg and weighed 251kg, returning an average of $668.
A good pen of 23 heifers on a/c Weir Cattle Co, Inverleigh, Normanton, made 228c/kg, weighed 268kg returning $611.
21 cows and calves sold from $650-$1000/unit.
