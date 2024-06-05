Competition for prime heifers and cows at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 225c and averaged 203c, and those over 500kg topped at 250c to average 225c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 238c and averaged 203c, while heifers over 440kg topped at 212c, averaging 212c. Cows under 400kg made 170c and averaged 143c, while cows over 400kg reached 224c, averaging 190c. Bulls under 450kg made 240c and averaged 218c, while bulls over 450kg reached 238c to average 227c.