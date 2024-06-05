North Queensland Register
Mayor takes leave, council vote amid misconduct probe

By Fraser Barton
June 5 2024 - 12:35pm
Troy Thompson has taken a leave of absence as Townsville council voted for his removal. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
A north Queensland mayor accused of misconduct has taken a leave of absence, missing a council meeting that unanimously voted to remove him.

