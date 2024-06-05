Qld to launch state-run ag high school

A STATE-run Agricultural High School with co-educational boarding facilities has been approved in a unanimous vote at this year's Queensland State ICPA.
The high school would combine academic studies with hands-on practical learning in all aspects of agriculture for years 7-12.
ICPA Qld State Council member Loretta Goodwin said students with an interest in agriculture, including students wishing to developing the diversity of their skills, knowledge and capabilities required to work in the industry would benefit from the school, in a face-to-face delivery by trained industry facilitators and educators.
"(This will allow them to) gain a nationally-recognised qualification and complete a senior schooling outcome so they can pursue a career in the industry," she said.
"In the school, if agriculture was a compulsory subject for all students in years 7-10 and offered as an elective subject for years 11-12, it would not only enhance experience but give an opportunity for learning and development of skills.
"There would be opportunities for students to experience, in a broad sense, all components of agriculture and assist them to identify where their interests and strengths lie."
Ms Goodwin said year 11 and 12 students would receive more specific pathways whilst the students continue to achieve relevant academic results along with vocational outcomes that are supported with workplace industry pathways and experiences.
Tambo delegate, Kimberley Rains, supported the motion at the conference, stating that this generation deserved the same opportunities as current industry leaders who attended agriculture colleges at Longreach and Emerald.
"The student who wishes to attend university is well supported on clear paths. The student who wishes to get a trade has options of school-based apprenticeships or attending purpose-built facilities like NQ Tech," she said.
"But what path does the student who wants to work in the agriculture industry have? Can we please work as hard to create pathways for these students who choose a life on the land or be involved in associated agriculture career options?"
A school currently operating a state-run boarding facility for 13 years was Dalby High, with agriculture and trade programs catering to students across Queensland and interstate.
Tech NQ manager client services and marketing Hannah Leith said her organisation's training was trade pathway and vocational pathway driven.
"While we don't have ag pathways specifically, we have various other trades and we have seen incredible success for students for 15 years now by driving trade-based training...into the workforce. I think this is an incredible idea," she said.
Federal ICPA president Louise Martin said she had seen a demand for agricultural high schools first-hand during her attendance at the New South Wales and the Western Australia ICPA state conference events.
"NSW has four ag high schools which have boarding facilities. Their motions were advocating for increasing their boarding capacity because they were absolutely full and overflowing," she said.
"(In) WA, they have five agricultural boarding facilities and they are also at capacity. I see a great need for something similar in Queensland.
"There has been such a void since (agriculture) colleges shut their doors (in 2019).
"I acknowledge there's also some form of agricultural training and a lot of schools offer the component but it's not that full immersion. That's the purpose of this school. So I really applaud this motion and support that."
The location of the school is yet to be announced.
