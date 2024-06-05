North Queensland Register
Qld to launch state-run ag high school

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
June 5 2024 - 6:00pm
An agriculture high school student learning to vaccinate cattle. Picture: Kelly Mason
An agriculture high school student learning to vaccinate cattle. Picture: Kelly Mason

A STATE-run Agricultural High School with co-educational boarding facilities has been approved in a unanimous vote at this year's Queensland State ICPA.

