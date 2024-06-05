Morven Freight Hub gears up for seasonal turnoff

.
The Morven Freight Hub is gearing up a notch as producers start turning off cattle into the southern markets and to the processors.
Manager of the facility, Mick Smith, said over the past few weeks they have been processing about 2000 head from the Northern Territory, north west Queensland and from the Channel Country.
He said for some it was a spelling centre, while others used it as the point of sale delivery where cattle are weighed and then consigned to east by the new owners.
"We have done quite a few weigh jobs for point of delivery in the past couple of weeks," he said.
Producers from the Channel Country who supply Hewitts' Arcadian Organics have been moving about 400 head of EU organic accredited cattle through the yards each fortnight.
Hewitt Australia Livestock Director and Arcadian founder Peter Gall said the Morven facility is the capital for the Channel Country.
"These cattle are heading to the east for processing at either ACC in Brisbane or Nolan's Meats near Gympie and due to their organic status need to be in accredited yards and feed organic hay," he said.
Mr Gall said that Mick Smith does a fantastic job with their client's cattle.
"He is very professional and the organic paper work involved is first class."
Mr Gall said they also use the Blackall Saleyards spelling facility for their northern cattle.
The Morven facility was built by the Murweh Shire Council four years ago, and is leased by East West Rail and Road.
The facility is a safe place for trucks to load and unload, with spelling yards, drafting and transfer pens for cattle plus an on-site truck turning facility in place. The yards have the capacity for two trains' worth of cattle.
It can handle 48 decks of cattle on feed and water but can accommodate more cattle if they are rotated around.
Mr Smith said the facility operates all year, although it is much quieter in the December/January period.
"We source our organic hay from Nigel Brumpton near Mitchell, and other quality hay from Oakey and Cobar, in NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.