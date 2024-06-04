ICPA attendees mingle at pre-conference event

ATTENDEES were welcomed to The Cathedral School of St Anne & St James on Monday evening for a pre-conference Isolated Children's Parents' Association gathering.
Teachers, Queensland school delegates and politicians gathered at the Townsville campus on June 3 for the 53rd annual ICPA Queensland state conference.
The Cathedral School music department entertained attendees with a number of special musical performances, while guests enjoyed stand-up canapes beside the school's lagoon.
A bar was hosted by the Belyando/Mt Coolon branch, with a number of 'Voluntolds' manning the bar and dispersing drinks that were sponsored by the Australian Boarding Schools Association.
The pre-conference event kicked off the two day event, where a number of motions are being presented and discussed by delegates at the school, with rural and remote educational issues addressed by the Queensland Department of Education.
Department representatives included Assistant Director-General Rural and Remote & Strategic Initiatives Dr Grant Webb and Deputy Director-General Schools & Student Support at Department of Education Stacie Hansel.
Some motions on the agenda included the review of eTeach units, home tutor financial remuneration and the upgrade of rural and remote schools to have their facilities and amenities upgraded to ensure they are inclusive of disability access, laundry and shower facilities.
Access to early education, rural bus routes, special needs education, and obtaining permanent principal positions were also set to be spoken about in the two-day agenda.
