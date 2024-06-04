North Queensland Register
Wilmar Sugar lockout warning to workers on Wednesday morning shift

Updated June 4 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 1:08pm
Wilmar Sugar Mill at Plane Creek near Sarina. Picture Sally Gall.
On Tuesday, Wilmar Sugar and Renewables announced to more than 1200 wage employees, that anyone participating in industrial action from the start of shifts on Wednesday morning, will be locked out until further notice.

