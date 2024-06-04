Wilmar Sugar lockout warning to workers on Wednesday morning shift

On Tuesday, Wilmar Sugar and Renewables announced to more than 1200 wage employees, that anyone participating in industrial action from the start of shifts on Wednesday morning, will be locked out until further notice.
This means they will not be paid until the lockout is lifted.
The lockout does not include workers who are not participating in industrial action, or who have been participating in action but wish to attend work and carry out their full duties without imposing any bans or participating in any industrial action from tomorrow morning.
Members of three unions AWU, AMWU and ETU have been imposing work bans and rolling stoppage at the company's nine factories since mid-May in support of demands for an 18 per cent pay rise (recently reduced from 22pc.
The industrial action has delayed completion of essential maintenance and preparatory work at the factories ahead of the 2024 sugar season and have forced the company to push back start of production by more than a week.
Unions have recently notified intention to continue rolling stoppages and bans, including overtime bans, for at least another week forcing further delay and impact on growers, contractors and others in the community.
A company spokesman said that the decision to lock out was not taken lightly.
"We respect employee rights to union membership and their right to take lawful industrial action," he said.
"However, the company also has the right under the Fair Work Act to respond to prolonged industrial action to protect its interests.
"We have willingly engaged with bargaining agents for the employees and encouraged negotiation, even asking the Fair Work Commission to assist," he said.
"We have made a number of offers to try to reach a fair and reasonable outcome that we can sustain over time.
"However, unions have chosen the industrial action path over negotiation," the spokesman said.
The company has requested a ballot of employees covered by enterprise agreement to be held on June 10 and to vote on the most recent offer of a 14.2pc increase over three-and-half years, as well as a $1500 sign-on bonus and a $20 a week allowance for electrical workers using their licence.
"This is legal and protected industrial action, workers have the right to take it," says ETU organiser Liam Sharkey.
"We have planned mass meetings at all the mills this week, and workers voted to take one hour of stoppages to attend those meetings. Wilmar is threatening to lock out any worker who attends those meetings."
"After 27 years as a union official, the level of bastardy from this company astounds me," says ETU State Secretary Peter Ong.
"To threaten workers with indefinite loss of pay for attending one hour-long meeting is an absolute disgrace."
"Instead of giving workers a fair wage increase, Wilmar is threatening to lock out any person who takes any - one hour, even one minute, of protected industrial action," says Mr Ong.
"This company is treating its workers with absolute contempt."
Wilmar workers have taken rolling protected industrial action over the past few weeks as EBA negotiations ramp up and the company refuses to bargain in good faith.
Employees at the company are working under an agreement that expired in March of 2023.
