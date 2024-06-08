North Queensland Register
Comment

Lower prices a disaster for dairy

By Joe Bradley, Eastausmilk President
June 8 2024 - 10:30am
Farmers who are off contract need to compare prices from all processors. Picture Shutterstock
It is extremely disappointing to see opening prices announced this week down by around $1-$1.50/kg milk solids (8-11c/L). Processors, via their representative body Australian Dairy Products Federation, have been talking down farm gate prices for the past year.

