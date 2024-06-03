North Queensland Register
Mossman cane growers commit to Mulgrave sugar crush despite haulage costs

By Alison Paterson
Updated June 4 2024 - 7:46am, first published 7:17am
Canegrowers Mossman director Scott Fasano said local farmers were very worried about the $30 a tonne transport costs to get their sugar cane processed in Gordonvale after the Mossman mill had closed. Picture: Supplied
Growers around the Mossman region who have committed to a supply agreement to have their sugar cane processed at the Mulgrave mill in Gordonvale are desperate as they await the state government to confirm support of their transport costs of $30 a tonne.

