Edgebaston wildlife status change prevents commercial activity

The Edgebaston Reserve, an 8100 hectare nature refuge north of Aramac, has become a special wildlife reserve.
The property was purchased by Bush Heritage Australia in 2008, assisted by a contribution from the federal government's Maintaining Australia's Biodiversity Hotspots program.
The Queensland government announced on the weekend that it had reached agreement with Bush Heritage Australia and the Bidjara traditional owners to declare the property a special wildlife reserve, the second to be established in the state.
The reasoning given for the change is to safeguard a key Lake Eyre Basin property.
Described as home to the most significant natural springs for global biodiversity in the entire Great Artesian Basin and one of the most important in the world, the new status means it can't be exploited for commercial activity.
Although already declared a nature refuge in 2014, BHA expressed interest to the Queensland government in enhancing the level of protection to the estate.
According to a government statement, special wildlife reserves are established on private land to protect areas with exceptional natural and cultural resources and values.
They receive legal protection, like national parks, from incompatible land uses including commercial timber harvesting, commercial grazing, and petroleum and mineral resource extraction.
Edgebaston is home to 26 plant and animal species found nowhere else in the world, including one of Australia's smallest and most threatened freshwater fish, the critically endangered red-finned blue-eye.
The property has also been the cornerstone of many discoveries of new species including 15 types of plants and the yet-to-be-described Edgbaston shrimp and amphipod.
Bush Heritage Australia CEO Rachel Lowry described the move as a game-changer for the protection of critically endangered species in Queensland.
"As one of the most significant sites for global biodiversity in the world, we are glad to see the Queensland government prioritise the ongoing preservation of Edgbaston Reserve," she said.
"Nature needs our protection now more than ever, and we're holding high hopes for working with the Queensland government to also secure a number of other areas across Queensland."
Together with traditional custodians, BHA has submitted Special Wildlife Reserve applications for Carnavon Station Reserve in the Brigalow Belt, Yourka Reserve in the Einsleigh Uplands, and Ethabuka and Pilungah Reserves in western Queensland.
Ms Lowry said it was the ultimate way to ensure they were protected, adding that they were very hopeful of a positive outcome for the four pending applications.
Environment Minister Leanne Linard said the state government led the nation in identifying and safeguarding areas of environmental significance.
"We are the only state in Australia to provide national park-level protections on private land through the special wildlife reserve class of protected area," she said. "We established Australia's first specialist wildlife reserve four years ago, and continue our commitment to work with private landholders, organisations and local governments to increase and enhance the state's already impressive list of protected areas.
The 56,000ha Pullen Pullen Special Wildlife Reserve west of Winton that's home to the Night Parrot was brought into being in 2020, making it the first protected area of this kind for private land in Australia.
Edgbaston's formal declaration as a special wildlife reserve is scheduled to take place later in 2024.
Ms Linard said the partnership complemented the government's record $262.5 million investment into expanding and managing Queensland's national parks and other public protected areas.
According to Bidjara traditional owner Trevor Robinson, protecting country from the threats of mining was important for protecting their cultural heritage.
