Sustainability - a global team effort

Visitors to QFVG's booth at Hort Connections this week got a preview of our latest innovation - Hort360 ESG. For those who couldn't join us in chilly Melbourne, here's five things you need to know.
In summary, sustainability is a global team sport growers have been signed up to play. The goal posts are moving almost daily. QFVG has built a platform to help growers navigate the field, and kick goals in their own way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.