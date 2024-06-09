Sustainability - a global team effort

ESG is an acronym. It stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. The E: encompasses your business's impact on nature, S: your business's impact on people and G: your internal management of your business/your decisions.

ESG and sustainability are words which are often used interchangeably. Both reflect the numerous global sustainability goals which have been adopted by governments and large corporations. Australians alone are committed to 169 targets and 7850 actions under the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Businesses are also held to account with state and territory goals along with corporates' (such as retailers) interpretation of these.

ESG is a team sport. Think of sustainability as a global team effort - everyone shares common environmental and social goals and contributes to achieving them within their own ability. These goals are especially relevant to horticulture, given our global supply chain, intensive workforce, and reliance on natural resources.

Hort360 ESG gives growers a way to align their daily actions on farm to these global goals and then document their own decisions as to the role they would play in the team. We believe it is equally important to understand why businesses choose to participate in sustainability initiatives, as well as the reasons they may be unable to do so. Being a team sport, every entity's ability to participate will be highly customised and varied.