Mixed results at Sarina as weaner numbers increase

Steph Allen
Updated June 3 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 1:14pm
Norma Shannon, Grasstree Beach selling light Droughtmaster weaner steers for $530. Picture: Supplied
SARINA's last prime and store sale saw more lighter weaner steers than the previous sale, with extra interest from local buyers.

