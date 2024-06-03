Mixed results at Sarina as weaner numbers increase

SARINA's last prime and store sale saw more lighter weaner steers than the previous sale, with extra interest from local buyers.
While 300 head were expected to be yarded on May 31, an additional 47 were added to the catalogue, mostly due to vendors turning off more weaners than usual.
Hayes & Co director Peter Hayes said after the previous two sales, which saw a drop in numbers, he had expected the total to be lower.
There were 169 steers, 168 heifers, six cows and one cow and calf.
He was pleasantly surprised to see an increase, as well as a slight bump in the minimum prices for cows and heifers, thanks in part to extra pressure from bidders.
"It was a shade dearer," Mr Hayes said.
"There was a good crowd of people (mostly local buyers) which I didn't expect."
Mr Hayes said some extra buyers, including two steer buyers, Lets Go Cattle Company, Clarke Creek, and Booth Bros, St Lawrence.
"They kept the market going on very well...and made the market a bit firmer than the last sale," he said.
"The last sale had bigger steers, this sale had more lighter weaner steers.
"There were some Droughtmaster steers that made $530."
Comparatively, steers sold for a minimum of $320 ($80 lower than the last sale on May 17), topping at $1040 ($220 lower) and averaging $614.26 ($29.87 lower).
Heifers sold $60 higher (at $260) than the last sale's minimum price, but $320 less (at $720) than last week's top price. The average price was $434.70 ($32.47 lower).
Cows' minimum price was up $100 from the last sale, at $540, but the top price was down $340, at $700. The average price was $655 (down $131.96).
Cows and calves were $134.55 lower than last sale's price at $1020.
"The quality (of the cattle) was quite good. There were a lot more crossbred cattle than Brahmans," Mr Hayes said.
Vendors came from local areas including the Pioneer Valley and as far away as Proserpine and Alligator Creek.
"Last week was a very hard week everywhere. It was around the trend and better than what we expected," Mr Hayes said.
"It was firm to slightly dearer. Heifers aren't selling well anywhere at the moment.
"(A buyer) from Nebo (WH9 Grazing) bought 90 heifers.
"There's a lack of confidence in the industry, that's all I can put it down to. In my books, heifers are good buying."
Some of the highlights included a quality line of Brahman steers from David and Johnathon Dunn, Mt Ossa, which sold for $840.
Their Brahman heifers made $690.
NJ & JM Burns, Kuttabul sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $680.
Norma Shannon, Grasstree Beach sold light Droughtmaster Weaner Steers for $530
AJ & TM Walker, Brightly sold a Droughtmaster cow and calf to return $1020 and light Droughtmaster feeder steers to top at $950
Johnson Pastoral Co, Alligator Creek sold Droughtmaster feeder steers to top at $1040.
"(That was) the best sale. They were feeder steers going to the feed lots, they were Romagnola cross steers purchased from Sarina 12 months ago," Mr Hayes said.
B & K Brown, Mt Jukes sold light Brangus feeder steers for $850 and K Bond, Mirani sold Charbray weaner steers to return $630.
