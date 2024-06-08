North Queensland Register
Home/News

A road too far - little towns lost in the mire of bureaucracy

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 9 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An enquiry into health services to Birdsville began as questions on the suitability of the road surface. Picture: Sally Gall
An enquiry into health services to Birdsville began as questions on the suitability of the road surface. Picture: Sally Gall

Let me take you on the fact-finding journey journalists go on when we're given some information.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.