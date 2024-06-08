A road too far - little towns lost in the mire of bureaucracy

Let me take you on the fact-finding journey journalists go on when we're given some information.
It would be a fortnight ago now that I was told the residents of Birdsville were missing out on visits from a dental van coming down from Mount Isa, because of the 16km gravel road stretch around Cuttaburra Crossing. The same person thought the BreastScreen bus also wouldn't make the trip.
They weren't sure but they thought it was because the dust and corrugations would have an adverse impact on the sensitive equipment carried by the buses.
The statement was made in support of an argument to complete the 16km seal of the road, so that the tiny town on the edge of the Simpson Desert was no longer the only town in the west without bitumen road access.
It certainly sounded reasonable, but I had to verify that the vehicles weren't making the trip, that it was for the reasons stated, and ask what the plan was to change that, if any.
Birdsville being in the far west of the state, I went to my usual media contact in the health department.
This is what I said: "I've been reading yesterday's Hansard regarding the tabling of a transport committee report into sealing the road into Birdsville from the north, which refers to the dental van not being able to travel down from Mount Isa because of the unsealed section of the road.
"I've also been told this morning that the BreastScreen bus is similarly not prepared to travel over the unsealed section of the road past Bedourie. Can you confirm whether this is the case for me please? And if so, is it because of the unsealed road?"
The reply was that I'd have to talk with the North West Hospital and Health Service for questions regarding the dental van, and to the CQHHS at Rockhampton for BreastScreen bus questions.
Before I could begin questions, the first part was supposedly cleared up by the media contact I'd approached - Birdsville's dental service comes once a year from the air via the Royal Flying Doctor Service.*
However, my deadline to have an answer about the breast screening part of the equation came and went with no reply, and with little time on my part to sift through possible phone numbers to chase it.
I've always been directed to send questions via email when I've managed to get hold of someone on the phone, but apparently this time it went to junk mail.
The response telling me that also advised that Birdsville breast screen needs came under Darling Downs HHS, and they'd passed my query on.
A day later, it wasn't DDHHS that contacted me but, surprise, surprise, someone based in Townsville! Yes, apparently they cover the far west of the state.
When I finally spoke to someone on the phone last Friday, I was told the BreastScreen bus is invited to travel to Boulia, and they "invite women from Birdsville and Bedourie to come to Boulia".
That person also responded to the question I'd asked a week earlier - they said the gravel road was not the problem.
They weren't sure but they thought it was more a case of the isolation and the cost to go to Birdsville that were the reason the bus pulled up at Boulia.
The upshot is, it took a week of departmental questioning to discover that an isolated location is still a step too far for some, and an eight-hour round trip to access a preventative health service is acceptable in their eyes.
*Since taking the information that the RFDS supplied an aerial dental service as face value, having come from the over-arching body, I have been informed that this is not the case...
- Sally Gall, North Queensland Register senior journalist
Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
