Mayor told to stand down by premier amid watchdog probe

By Fraser Barton
Updated May 31 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 2:00pm
Townsville mayor Troy Thompson has been referred to Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
A north Queensland mayor who has blamed "100-plus" concussions after misleading voters over his military service has been told to stand down amid a misconduct probe.

