Wild dog image draws attention to wind farm damage says MP Stephen Andrew

A social media post showing a dead wild dog that incited heated debate was posted to bring attention to the plight of native wildlife One Nation MP Stephen Andrew says are under threat from wind farms proliferating in his electorate.
The Member for Mirani, Mr Andrew shared the image on his Facebook page this week with a graphic image warning, saying "this bloke mauled and killed a $25,000 Ram trying to protect his herd".
Having hunting feral animals since getting his licence in 2013, he said he'd been called in to dispatch the wild dog after the owner had found their dead ram plus a cow that had been mauled.
"It came in and killed - it ripped half the face of the cow, and the ram would have taken hours to die," he said.
"I don't go out to be cruel to animals - dogs have a place and it's mainly pigs I get rid of.
"If this dog hadn't jumped the fence, he would have walked away too."
Mr Andrew said wild dogs followed him when he was out shooting pigs, chasing and eating the small pigs he didn't shoot, as well as rats and vermin that ran out.
Comments on his post range from "despicable human - what is wrong with you killing wildlife" and "Shame on you! This is Australia's only apex predator" to congratulatory messages such as "great job mate" and "15 mins from town here and council says we don't have a problem".
Mr Andrew said less than 10 per cent of comments were critical.
"In the last 12 months I've killed 259 pigs, had two crocodiles over four metres relocated and one wild dog killed, and I didn't hunt him," he said.
"I'm not trying to be a redneck grub.
"Was the post controversial? Absolutely. Did it need to be? Yes, it had to be to get attention.
"I apologise if people think it's in bad taste but I don't apologise for sticking up for our native animals under threat from wind farms.
"At the rate things are going, I'm their last bastion."
Also on his Facebook page, Mr Andrew quoted a talk given by wildlife biologist Dr Roger Martin at James Cook University in Cairns about his survey of koalas on the Atherton Tablelands, as part of the National Koala Monitoring Program, a joint project between the federal government and CSIRO.
He said bio-acoustic recorders used to detect and record koala 'vocalisations', especially during the breeding season from July to October, had been picking up low frequency sounds from wind turbines at Kaban.
"The impact of this sound footprint on koalas is devastating," he said.
He said the koalas' mating bellows couldn't compete with the wall of sound, adding that the sound could displace koalas from their habitat.
"So, when wind developers talk about 'setting aside' forest areas as an 'offset', it is pretty meaningless since koalas won't use those areas anyway," he said. "The sound coming from these monstrosities will end up sterilising the whole area."
Mr Andrew said his question in parliament on studies about the impact assessments associated with the phenomenon had been given a non-answer.
"We need action before these wind farms get too far," he said.
"We need to do studies and give these animals a chance.
"The wind farms are terrorising the mountain tops.
"One wild dog killed by me in 12 months is nothing like the carnage about to be unleashed by up to 9000 wind turbines.
"It will be hell on earth for our wildlife and no-one seems to give any thought to that."
Mr Andrew also said shooting the wild dog was preferable to people using poison baits to kill it, saying blanket baiting took out animals indiscriminately.
He also wanted to raise awareness of the proximity of wild dogs to towns in his electorate, saying they were getting bolder by the day.
"This happens more than people realise," he said.
