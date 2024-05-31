North Queensland Register
Home/News
Graphic Content

Wild dog image draws attention to wind farm damage says MP Stephen Andrew

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 31 2024 - 6:23pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wild dog image draws attention to wind farm damage says MP Stephen Andrew
Wild dog image draws attention to wind farm damage says MP Stephen Andrew

A social media post showing a dead wild dog that incited heated debate was posted to bring attention to the plight of native wildlife One Nation MP Stephen Andrew says are under threat from wind farms proliferating in his electorate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.