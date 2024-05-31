North Queensland Register
News

Unclear why Outback Wrangler chopper crashed: regulator

By Duncan Murray
May 31 2024 - 11:17am
Chris Wilson plunged to his death dangling from a helicopter owned by his Outback Wrangler co-star. (HANDOUT/Australian Transport Safety Bureau)
Australia's aviation regulator says it is not in a position to settle a lawsuit over the helicopter crash that killed Outback Wrangler star Chris Wilson without further expert evidence to work out who was responsible.

