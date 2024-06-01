Real world solutions for producers at AgForce workshop

PRODUCERS' responsibility along the supply chain was explored in a northern leg of AgForce's Chain of Responsibility workshop in Hughenden, with attendees walking away with real world, on-the-ground practices to implement on farm.
Policy director Ruth Thompson said the purpose of the workshop was to help primary producers improve their understanding of their role in the chain of responsibility.
"Some rules, legislation and basic grass roots approaches to how they can have a positive outcome for their own enterprise and make sure they're delivering safer outcomes for everyone in the supply chain," Ms Thompson said.
The event, which was held on May 30, touched on many operational methods commonly used by producers, but in a more "formalised process", including the use of recording information and the important of mutual respect amongst the chain.
"Understanding how if you book time with the cattle cart and say 6pm for loading but you still might be mustering and that truck is a couple hours' late leaving your place...the implications that has along the chain...and the flow-on effects," Ms Thompson said.
"With farming sometimes things go awry...but it's about making sure there's open communication with your supply chain partners to make sure there are tangible solutions for problems that pop up."
Some more key messages revolved around preparation, including mustering the day before loading, ensuring cattle are well rested, which also intersects with animal welfare, everyone's roles in the yard and on-farm and workplace health and safety.
"There are clear guidelines. We're encouraging producers to have clear conversations with their transport partners to make sure everyone is clear around their roles and making sure people working on yards are inducted in the process," Ms Thompson said.
Ms Thompson said the workshop received positive engagement from attendees with great discussions taking place throughout the day.
"Here at AgForce we're all about real world results and scenarios. There's no point talking in legislative, legal speak because that's not the world we operate in," she said.
"We operate in real world application and what it means on the ground...in a way producers can adapt some of the information, a lot we already do (on farm) but just understanding what we do in a more formalised process."
The North Chain of Responsibility workshops also cover producers' legal obligations under the National Heavy Vehicle Law, Fit to Load, the Effluent Code of Practice and maximising profits when travelling livestock.
