Experience the Richmond Field Days on June 14 to 15, 2024

More than 100 exhibitors, offering a broad range of products and services are locked in for the 39th Richmond Field Days and Races taking place at the Richmond Racecourse on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15.
Richmond Field Days coordinator Libby Chylewski said these exhibitors will offer agricultural supplies, bulls to purchase, fashions, and lifestyle products, a variety of food, and children's entertainment.
"The field days have remained popular as it brings everyone together. On the days' producers, property owners, and exhibitors unite to share their products and ideas to help improve the farming industry. It's also a great place for family entertainment and to take in the races," she said.
In addition to the races, the Richmond Agents All Breeds Bull Sale will take place at the field days site from midday Friday.
Other returning events include the Kids Hobby Horse Races to be held at 3pm on Friday at the front of the grandstand.
After this, the Mower Race will start at 4.30pm.
"This is always an exciting event for the crowd. Nikko Lord always puts on a good show and it sounds like we will have some new teams entering this year. It's a fun and exciting way to finish off the first day of field days."
After the races conclude on Saturday, the Ringers Rally will take place.
"Harry and Gus Burge will run the Ringers Rally this year. We're excited to see what new ideas and challenges they bring to the event.
A new addition to the days will see Andy Gray run a whip-cracking competition. Mr Gray makes his own whips, which will be used in the competition, which will include a prize for the winners. The winner will be determined by who can crack the whip the loudest and Mr Gray has a decibel reader to measure the whip cracks. There will be two divisions, ages 12 to 17, and 18-plus.
"This will be an exciting new event to close out the field days before the fireworks start. Hopefully, it'll be a part of the slate in the future."
There will be much knowledge for visitors to soak up as DIT AGTech, who have collaborated with CQU, on a 3-year research project (funded by MLA and Advancing QLD) looking at methane reduction through uDOSE Technology, will present methane inhibitors supplemented through the water to increase beef industry sustainability. Phase four of this research is currently in progress at the DIT AgTech research site at Wilburra Downs, near Richmond.
The gates will open on Friday from 9am until 8pm and on Saturday at 9am until midnight.
Please visit the Richmond Racecourse website for enquiries.
