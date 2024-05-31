North Queensland Register
Home/News

Experience the Richmond Field Days on June 14 to 15, 2024

MS
By Matt Sherrington
June 1 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The engines will rev up, and possibly conk out pre-race, for the crowd-favourite Richmond Mower Race, which will start at 4.30pm on Friday, June 14. Picture supplied
The engines will rev up, and possibly conk out pre-race, for the crowd-favourite Richmond Mower Race, which will start at 4.30pm on Friday, June 14. Picture supplied

More than 100 exhibitors, offering a broad range of products and services are locked in for the 39th Richmond Field Days and Races taking place at the Richmond Racecourse on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.