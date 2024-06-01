CDU Rural Campus Open Day attracts large crowd

Cup cake decorating, snake wrangling, ear tagging and learning about biosecurity and animal welfare, were just a few of the highlights on the packed Charles Darwin University Rural Campus Open Day schedule.
The Katherine Community Markets were also in attendance, while baristas made coffee in the training kitchen.
The annual, well-attended Open Day offered visitors the option to talk to lecturers and staff about courses, take part in workshops and activities, watch demonstrations and take part in a farm tour.
The Katherine Rural Campus spans more than 4,400 hectares, including purpose-built training facilities for building local skills and business capability and working cattle and farm operations.
