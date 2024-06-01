North Queensland Register
CDU Rural Campus Open Day attracts large crowd

June 2 2024 - 6:00am
Cup cake decorating, snake wrangling, ear tagging and learning about biosecurity and animal welfare, were just a few of the highlights on the packed Charles Darwin University Rural Campus Open Day schedule.

