North Queensland Register
Home/News

Croc sighting puts Hughenden's lake out of bounds

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 30 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hughenden's recreation lake pictured when it was being filled in January 2020. Picture: Jane McNamara
Hughenden's recreation lake pictured when it was being filled in January 2020. Picture: Jane McNamara

Video footage and photographs are being sought from the public in order to confirm reports of a crocodile sighting at Hughenden's recreational lake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.