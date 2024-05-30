Croc sighting puts Hughenden's lake out of bounds

Video footage and photographs are being sought from the public in order to confirm reports of a crocodile sighting at Hughenden's recreational lake.
After posting a warning on social media on May 14, the Flinders Shire Council reiterated its warning to the public today, a fortnight later.
As well as urging community members and visitors to be cautious when near the lake, mayor Kate Peddle said the council was unable to formulate a concrete action plan until they knew what they were dealing with.
"We've obviously not had a crocodile problem before so we're working with relevant government stakeholders to determine the way ahead," she said.
"If it's a saltie, the department will trap it and deal with it, but if it's a freshwater one, the advice at the moment is that it will be left alone.
"Without any formal identification, the department isn't prepared to move."
Cr Peddle said she had seen videos of the supposed sighting, which had proved inconclusive.
She said one concern was that if the council couldn't action anything, it may not be long before someone decided to take things into their own hands.
"Myself, I'd like it out of there. From a council point of view, we need to identify it so we can work with the department to resolve the issue."
At the end of March, Richmond grazier Gavin Fry was delving a bore drain on Marathon South Station when he spotted a 1.2m long crocodile slip back into the drain after he'd passed.
He said at the time it was about 10 kilometres from where he had seen crocodiles before, in a waterhole on a neighbour's place, and it was speculated that it had moved to the bore drain due to excess water around from the monsoon season.
Cr Peddle said there had been lots of suggestions thrown out about how the crocodile got into the lake at Hughenden but nothing had been confirmed.
"It's potentially causing ratepayers money to remove it, and it's a social cost to the community," she said. "It's our greatest asset - you see people down there swimming all the time, and paddleboarding, and on weekends there's lots of skiing and tubing."
She said the only positive at present was that the weather was cooler, meaning there was less demand for the facility, giving them time to work on making the lake usable again.
The community is urged to be 'crocwise' in the meantime - staying at least 5m from the water's edge; disposing of food and fish scraps in a bin or taking them home; keeping pets on a lead and away from the water's edge; avoiding using small watercraft such as kayaks and paddleboards; and staying well away from crocodile traps that are set.
Any community members with photo and video footage of the crocodile that may assist with identification is encouraged to send it through to flinders@flinders.qld.gov.au or message the council Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.