School kids recognised in Landcare Awards

TWO year five students have utilised their school's grounds to discover more about soil health, earning them a coveted Landcare Award.
The Butchers Creek State School students, Amber Barnes and Solomon Davidson, started a Soil Savers project as they wanted to learn more about the soil health on their school grounds and in the surrounding area after learning about the negative impact of deforestation and farming.
Teaching principal Eleanor McKay said her school had participated in the Gifted Global Green program, run through the Tinaroo Environmental Education Centre, in 2023.
"We explored a forestry plot on the back of the school oval and then a pristine forest in the area," Ms McKay said.
"The project involved the whole school implementing a range of sustainability practises including recycling, composting, worm farm, garden club, Clean Up Australia Day and link into the Australian Curriculum."
The school partnered with a range of outside agencies and industry experts to support their education around soil health and its importance in the school community, including Tinaroo Environmental Education Centre, Department of Primary Industries, Tablelands Regional Council (re-vegetation nursery) and Echo (community garden).
Ms McKay said projects such as this and partnerships with outside agencies are a part of the school's pedagogical practises to engage students in real life learning.
"This year we have another group of year five students joining the GGG project through TEEC and they are exploring the health of our creek that runs behind the school, Butchers Creek," she said.
"We will work with Landcare, North Johnstone River Catchment Management, Environmental Scientists and DPR to do water testing, survey wildlife and also test soil health. This will become part of the whole school learning at BCSS.
"This type of work is a feature of out small school. Our students are the future and it is our role as educators to teach them the important of preserving and protecting the environment."
The Queensland Landcare Awards Ceremony recognise the environmental and community contributions by locals from across the state.
The Landcare Awards honour the accomplishments of individuals, groups and organisations who are dedicated to protecting the Queensland natural resources and building resilient landscapes for the future.
Some of the winning projects included climate innovation, community partnerships, sustainable agriculture, youth and collaboration with First Nations.
Queensland Water and Land Carers chairperson Mary-Lou Gittins OAM expressed gratitude to the Landcare Award sponsors, dignitaries and special guests and acknowledged the finalists and winners as land care champions in their community.
"We applaud those involved across 60 nominations in nine categories for their incredible efforts and hope they inspire others to make a positive impact within our communities," she said.
Winners of the state and territory Landcare Award categories will represent Queensland at the National Landcare Awards in 2025.
Landcare Australia CEO Dr Shane Norrish said the winners showed an exceptional level of commitment to landcare activities by restoring and protecting the natural environment where they live and work.
"Their achievements benefit not only our Queensland land and water assets, but are helping to create partnerships and build community resilience across Australia," he said.
Australian Government Climate Innovation Award
Winner: Grant and Carly Burnham
Australian Government Sustainable Agriculture Landcare Award
Winner: Leather Cattle Co
Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award
Winner: Judit Roland
Australian Government Community Partnerships Landcare Award
Winner: Russell Family Park BushCare Group
Greyhound Coastcare Award
Winner: Friends of Federation Walk
First Nations Landcare Collaboration Award
Winner: Woppaburra TUMRA Aboriginal Corporation
Women in Landcare Award
Winner: Janet Mangan
Woolworths Junior Landcare Award
Winner: Butchers Creek State School
NextGen Landcare Award
Winner: Rosalinde Green-Brinkman
