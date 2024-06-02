North Queensland Register
School kids recognised in Landcare Awards

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated June 3 2024 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
Solomon Davidson, teaching principal Eleanor McKay and Amber Barnes with their Landcare Award. Picture: Supplied
TWO year five students have utilised their school's grounds to discover more about soil health, earning them a coveted Landcare Award.

