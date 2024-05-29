Reduced rates at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3118 cattle today, consisting of 1079 prime cattle and 2039 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 90 bullocks, 164 heifers, 697 cows and 128 bulls.
The store section consisted of 1365 steers, 659 heifers and 15 cows and calves.
Agents reported cattle comprised good lines of slaughter cows and bulls, with limited slaughter steers and heifers on offer. A full buying panel was present, although buying at a reduced rate.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Burketown, Normanton, Richmond, Hughenden, Einasleigh as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10-15 cents a kilogram easier, heifers stayed firm, cows were 5-10c/kg easier, and bulls were 5c/kg easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 236c and averaged 200c, and those over 500kg topped at 260c to average 225c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 220c and averaged 203c. Cows under 400kg made 168c and averaged 143c, while cows over 400kg reached 219c, averaging 185c. Bulls under 450kg made 236c and averaged 201c, while bulls over 450kg reached 236c to average 185c.
Bullocks topped at 260c/kg, sold on a/c M and B Chappel, Charters Towers, that weighed 553kg to return $1437.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c LHRPHC, Burketown that sold for 220c/kg, and weighed 470kg to return $1034.
The top pen of cows was sold by Beryl Hunter, Hughenden, for 219c/kg, weighing 569kg to return $1248.
Bulls sold on a/c LHRPHC, Burketown, topped at 242c/kg and weighed 392kg, to return $949.
A large run of crossbred steers attracted attention of some southern buyers and sold to a dearer trend. While the good quality cattle sold to firm rates, the lesser quality pens received minimal attention.
Steers under 200kg reached 354c to average 326c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 356c, averaging 275c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 260c and averaged 231c and steers over 400kg sold to 248c to average 218c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 242c, averaging 199c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 220c and averaged 180c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 220c, averaging 185c, and heifers over 320 made 234c to average 210c.
A large run of 418 steers a/c Hammer Grazing Trust, Glendillon, averaged 328c/kg, weighing 218kg, to return an average of $717.
Topping the heifers, 44 head sold on a/c SJ and SC Reddie, Hughenden, averaged 234c/kg, weighed 370kg to return an average $867.
Fifteen cows and calves sold from $900 to $950/unit.
