Reduced rates at Charters Towers

May 29 2024 - 7:00pm
Reduced rates at Charters Towers
Reduced rates at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3118 cattle today, consisting of 1079 prime cattle and 2039 store cattle.

