Reduced rates at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 236c and averaged 200c, and those over 500kg topped at 260c to average 225c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 220c and averaged 203c. Cows under 400kg made 168c and averaged 143c, while cows over 400kg reached 219c, averaging 185c. Bulls under 450kg made 236c and averaged 201c, while bulls over 450kg reached 236c to average 185c.