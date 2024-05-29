Less politics, more common sense: Beef producers react to sheep export ban

POLITICAL pressure and incorrect assumptions about the high standards of the beef live export industry could not just put beef exports at risk, but also other commodities, say export industry leaders and producers.
In the wake of the federal government's announcement that live sheep exports would end in May 2028, the focus in the north has turned to one of its most important sectors in beef.
The North Queensland Register asked five industry leaders about their opinions on the beef export industry and what can be done to prevent the same fate as that suffered by sheep producers.
Queensland Rural Livestock Agent Liam Kirkwood: "The industry for the first six months of this year has been fairly strong. There's been good interest. It's been very competitive."
Reid River Export Depot manager Paul Heil: "We've had a good start to the season. We had to wait for it to dry up a bit...but once the roads dried out, opened and were fixed up, we had a really good start. Over the last six weeks it's picked up pretty well. Full steam ahead hopefully. The prices are reasonable enough to be pretty attractive to overseas clients."
AgForce northern director and Burdekin Downs, Charters Towers producer Blair Knuth: "It's always good to see that the option is there not only for domestic markets in keeping a floor on the price in Australia, but never underestimate how important it is, the countries that we feed, the people that we provide protein to.
"There is no reason (the beef live export industry) shouldn't be strong. We had those threats back in 2011 and we've overcome any hurdles that may be put in front of us. We've proven the industry is completely sustainable...and we've demonstrated quite clearly that we are doing things correctly.
"It really is essential. It supports northern producers really well. The southern production systems found out in 2011 that we're all tied together; we're one continent and what affects one, affects all. That's why we need to be behind the sheep live export right now."
AgForce president Peter Hall: "There is no question that both the sheep and cattle game have lifted their processes remarkably. (The animals) are travelling on ships. We do what we can all the time to improve things. There is no money in poor or dead animals; it just makes sense to do things better. Australia has been doing that.
"We've actually got issues where science and history are being ignored. Over the last few years, [the industry's] track record has been amazing. How do you counter that? The animal welfare on both cattle and sheep has been over-sighted by the federal department the whole way through. They know how good it is. They're not thinking about the long-term economic outcome of the country."
Mr Knuth: "We need to get behind the sheep live export industry. We can't allow it to be manipulated like they're trying to do. We know the standards have lifted. We know there's no problem. We know the conditions have been provided and the [alleged] problems [the government identified] in the beginning do not apply. They've all been rectified.
"It seems to be politically motivated. The industry's under threat just as it was with cattle in 2011. Let's just take politics out of it and get a bit of common sense in the way Australia feeds the world. Put the import [industry] back where it should be. Where is all this public opinion that says we need to get rid of live exports? Where is it? Where is the evidence of it?"
Mr Kirkwood: "I think obviously it's very important to cattle [producers], especially in northern Australia, that we do make sure we get out there and are really active to ensure we don't suffer from same fate as sheep exports in Western Australia. Now more than ever, we need to call for producers to become involved although we have government bodies doing their best to promote the industry and safeguard it.
"Unfortunately I feel industry bodies and government bodies are too heavily influenced by public opinion. I think that's a big threat to the live export industry. For every day, every week and every year, we seem to lose more and more common sense out of what we do. It's more influenced by public opinion than common sense.
"[Regarding] animal welfare standards, I think everyone in the livestock industry is well educated and everyone does their best to maintain high standards. Around the world, Australia is known for its high standards but we seem to only hear bad stories. I think it's time for producers to get behind it and promote what we're known for. We're out here, having a go and doing our best and it's shining through at the other end. We're recognised for having high standard beef and how we treat animals. Be careful we don't fall victim to public opinion. People in the big cities don't necessarily understand the real world so we don't want their voices to be [the loudest]."
Mr Heil: "We just need to stay on top of doing what we need to do. Those animal libbers keep pushing no matter what we do. Once they finish on sheep they'll move onto us, then onto chook farms...and keep going.
"We're pretty right at the moment as an industry. There are a lot less risks to cattle, especially going from here to south east Asia; it's pretty safe. We have the right type of cattle and climate and they're going to the same type of climate we're in. They're reasonably short-haul voyages; 8 to 10 or 11 days. The cattle we're using out of the north are resilient.
"Everyone's waiting for them to try [and crack down on the beef live export industry] and nobody would be surprised if it was bought on tomorrow. But it's business as usual. Everyone is making sure they're dotting their i's and crossing their t's.
"I started in 2000 and [the industry has] come a long way. Right now it's pretty well managed and organised. If anything, the government is over-managing it with the ships and stuff like that, over-regulating everything we do."
Mr Hall - "Given what's happened...the only real way to stop [anything happening to the export industry] is to change government. They said they're not going to touch the cattle trade and that it will still be a part of North Queensland but...it will be next on the agenda for animal rights groups.
"[We probably need] more in the way of a public campaign to make the Australian population aware of just how essential the industry is, not just to north Australia but also as a source of food to other countries. What's happened with the sheep trade will take recovering from.
"We've lost our licence so to speak of a guaranteed source of food. We've let political interference in. I don't believe the repercussions will be just on the animal and meat side, but also on the grain side, all commodities will feel the pressure.
"We're been told by the current government it's not going to happen but the impact on Western Australia has been or will be horrendous and what's not taken into account with the sheep trade is the impact on the mutton trade and the wool trade."
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt: "I have repeatedly and publicly told the live cattle export industry that the Albanese government supports its industry - not even just that we don't to close it down, we support it.
"I've lost count of the number of issues that have emerged, particularly with Indonesia, relating to the live cattle export industry, which I personally, and our government, has worked enormously hard with the industry to preserve that relationship and to preserve that trade.
"We see these two industries [as] fundamentally different. Cattle are a much hardier species that tend to travel much shorter journeys [to Indonesia] versus a very long journey to the Middle East from [a] less hardy species.
"The live cattle industry is a backbone industry for northern Australia, the live sheep industry is less than one percent of Western Australia's agricultural output."
