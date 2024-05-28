North Queensland Register
Home/News

Baker's Better for Burdekin: Former mayor back in politics for change

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 28 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Isaac mayor Anne Baker has returned to politics, this time going for the seat of ALP's Member for Burdekin. Picture: Steph Allen
Former Isaac mayor Anne Baker has returned to politics, this time going for the seat of ALP's Member for Burdekin. Picture: Steph Allen

AFTER retiring from local government, former Isaac Region mayor Anne Baker has thrown her hat back in the political ring, this time as the Burdekin's ALP candidate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.