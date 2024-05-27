Nutrien's Northern Performance horse sale a winner

The Nutrien Northern Performance Horse sale held in Charters Towers in conjunction with the Horse of the North competition grows from strength to strength and ended with a great result on Sunday.
Overall 56 of 67 horses catalogued sold for a top price of $47,500 and averaged $14,027 representing 84 per cent clearance.
A total of 37 geldings from 39 offered sold for an average of $12,824, while 13 from 21 mares sold to average $15,230.
Topping the sale was a colt for $47,500, while a stallion made second to money at $40,000.
The top lot was the black yearling colt RHD Dark Blue Moon offered by Barry and Liz Miller, Rhondhu Stud, Mingela.
RHD Blue Moon is a eye-catching, blue eyed, black embryo impeccably colt bred by Bad Moon Rising from the top shelf mare Rhondu Crackin Darkie, a jet black mare by Shining Sheriff, out of Rhondhu's leading producer Get Her Crackin and was bought by O'Brien and Sons, Mt Garnet.
The top priced stallion at $40,000 was Coomac Honductor, a competitive six year old stallion who has two futurity campdraft wins, cut-out win, and placed at Cloncurry and in the Horse of the North Challenges.
Cooman Honductor, offered by the Woodward family, Torrens Creek, and presented by Harvey Wakeford and is by Conductor from Honey Theyre Achin and was bought by DP3 Contracting, Julia Creek.
The day certainly belonged to the Millers, as they too sold the top price mare Rhondu Crackin Acres, a daughter of Acres Destiny from Rhondhu Crackin Blondie who sold for $34,000 to WEC Industries, Barcaldine.
"It's taken us two years to decide should we sell this beautifully bred mare or keep her; a decision not taken lightly and really should be keeping her, but we have so many young ones to ride," Mrs O'Brien said.
She said through no fault of her own, she was one of many who missed getting ridden enough and missed getting on the truck through Covid times.
The top priced gelding was Acres Little Gunner who sold for $31,000. He was offered by D an J Condon Partership, Greenvale, and bought by Spinifex Grazing, Tennant Creek, Northern Territory.
Nutrien's stud stock manager for north Queensland Dane Pearce said it was another successful sale in the heart of horse country, in north Queensland.
"Once again we ran in conjunction with the long running Horse of the North event," he said.
It really was a well-rounded catalogue of horses with some special offering's of really elite performance horse genetics.
"This is reflected in the results of the sale but also where the horses sold to.
"We saw eight horses sell into the Northern Territory stations, including the top price gelding, plus others going to Tipperary and Mountain Valley and HL Territory contracting near Katherine.
"Several horses sold to NSW purchasers and one horse is heading across the Bass Strait to Tasmania.
"The sale was really well supported with the majority of buyers from right across Queensland.
"The strong average and high clearance is a big reflection on the dedication of our northern vendors in the performance horse industry and they deserve congratulations."
Mr Pearce said past buys have the opportunity to come back and compete for $25,000 in cash and prices every year. T
"The under six sale incentive workout was won by Mat Hoffmann riding Lealukas Daka, while the over 6 incentive campdraft was won by Lach Thompson riding Webbs Embers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.