North Queensland Register
Home/News

'Moosey' McGuire joins the PBR bucking stable

Updated May 27 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh McGuire with Holly and Troy Keliher admiring Moosey's After Party. Picture: Supplied
Josh McGuire with Holly and Troy Keliher admiring Moosey's After Party. Picture: Supplied

Former Brisbane Broncos NRL star Josh McGuire has become the latest rugby league player to invest in the Professional Bull Riding Australia circuit, becoming the co-owner of a rising young bucking bull named Mooseys After Party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.