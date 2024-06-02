Discovering growers' hidden talents

QFVG makes no apologies for being horticulture obsessed. In fact, it is one of our six core values.
We know nutrients derived from fresh produce are vital to our everyday health, so every day we throw ourselves into finding ways to value those who grow it today and attract those who will grow it into the future.
Last week primary school students across the south east were invited to explore the wonderful world of fruit and veg as part of Ekka Education's Rural Discovery Days. QFVG, in collaboration with Health and Wellbeing Queensland's Pick of the Crop initiative, hosted the horticulture session.
We absolutely loved that for the first time growers were paid as supply teachers for their participation. What a wonderful way to value their skills and demonstrate respect for their knowledge, experience, and hands-on ability to produce food from seed to plate. And they did a cracking job engaging students. We were in awe of them and their hidden teaching talents.
During the week-long event, students met with local growers, asking many questions about their work, and how their crops are grown and harvested. Students also got their hands dirty with a seed planting activity and got to eat the result - fresh crunchy beans.
Watching students interact with our growers with intrigue and interest was heartening, and their knowledge of fruit and veg demonstrated that they had a fantastic grasp of the different produce available and its role in a healthy diet.
The week reinforced what we discovered at the Ekka in 2023 - our next generation is exceptionally interested in how their food is grown and those who grow it.
Beyond hort, this hands-on ag-ucational event also saw students try their hand at milking a cow, watch a sheep shearing demonstration, and be curious about the food and fibre of First Nations people and the benefits to be learned from their customs and traditional farming practices.
It was rewarding to be part of this event, which showcased a sample of the amazing careers and opportunities available to young people in agriculture. The opportunities in ag are endless but all require interested, talented, innovative, and progressive minds to continue to push the industry forward.
Thank you to Ekka Education and Health and Wellbeing Queensland for this opportunity to showcase amazing local growers and share part of our complex, yet vibrant horticulture family to the next generation.
To the growers who said yes to being involved and getting over their fear of public speaking - a big thank you from all of us. Many hidden talents were discovered over the course of the week. Hopefully along the way we've inspired a few young minds to think about a career with us too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.