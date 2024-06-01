Dairy plan for Queensland in the pipeline

eastAUSmilk has secured funding from the Queensland government for development of a Queensland dairy plan. We see this as a first step towards development of the long-proposed Northern Dairy Industry Plan, which would eventually cover parts of New South Wales as well.
On top of the state government contribution, each of eastAUSmilk, Bega, Lactalis, DFMC, and Norco, have committed funds.
The project requires eastAUSmilk to engage industry stakeholders, in developing a plan that will be led by industry, and be consistent with both the Northern Dairy Industry Plan, and the Australian Dairy Plan.
We intend to move fast, and are looking to have a draft plan by the end of August.
The objectives of the project include growing the milk pool in Queensland, building the economic viability of dairy farming across Queensland, facilitating productivity and efficiency improvements, and building confidence in the future of the dairy industry in Queensland.
A Project Advisory Group has been established, and includes representatives from eastAUSmilk, SubTropical Dairy, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Bega, Lactalis, DFMC, and Norco. Their first meeting should be in the next week or two, after which Queensland's dairy farmers and other industry stakeholders will find they are being asked to contribute their creativity and suggestions.
This is a big opportunity to ensure a bright future for the Queensland dairy industry, and we mustn't miss it.
In the plan, we need to not only identify the major barriers to reducing costs, increasing productivity and profit, and growing the hectares devoted to dairying, but also find ways to sustain improvements in each of those areas, which are practical and will be supported by dairy farmers and other stakeholders.
There will be extensive consultation with eastAUSmilk's Queensland members, as well as other industry stakeholders. Meetings will be held in each of eastAUSmilk's Queensland districts, and there will be opportunities to provide online feedback.
