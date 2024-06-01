North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Dairy plan for Queensland in the pipeline

By Mike Smith, Eastausmilk Government Relations Manager
June 1 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock
Picture Shutterstock

eastAUSmilk has secured funding from the Queensland government for development of a Queensland dairy plan. We see this as a first step towards development of the long-proposed Northern Dairy Industry Plan, which would eventually cover parts of New South Wales as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.