Discover beef innovations at the Northern Beef Producers Expo

The eighth Northern Beef Producers Expo (NBPE) will bring the rural community together to celebrate and explore all things new and innovative within the industry when the event is held at the Charters Towers Saleyards and Equestrian Centre on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8.
NBPE president Melissa Angus said the days provide a place to socialise, network, learn and work on improving your beef business.
"For those from the township of Charters Towers, it is a great way to learn more about the local beef industry, while the event offers a great array of entertainment for all to enjoy," Ms Angus said.
Gates for this year's expo will open at 8am with the trade exhibits to remain open until 5pm.
The Trough Bar and Working Cattle Dog Entertainment will be operating Friday and Saturday, and the Graziers Gala will be held at Gold Tower Central on Friday night.
The expo will feature a blend of all the old favourites, including the commercial cattle and junior cattle judging competitions to be held on Friday, the working cattle dog trials featuring the Queensland Championships, stud and trade cattle displays featuring more than 60 exhibits, and the new and improved Kid's Corner with various activity sessions to take place.
"The NBPE committee has once again worked hard to keep the event as an affordable, friendly, and informative event for all to enjoy.
"Admission is by Gold Coin donation only with plenty to see and do over both days. Visit the revamped website for full event details including a list of registered trade exhibits."
"We'd love to thank our major and gold event sponsors: Hawkins Transport, Isuzu Trucks Townsville, Mt Douglas Pastoral, Charters Towers Regional Council, and Gold Tower Central."
Please visit the Northern Beef Producers Expo website for further information and to view the official event program.
You can also 'Like' the NBPE Facebook page to stay up-to-date with the latest event happenings.
