Why mothers sacrifice careers for remote education

A doctor, a teacher, an accountant, a lawyer; or if you're like me a journalist...
Last week I found myself submitting my resignation. I didn't want to resign. I love my job. But the time had come, like many bush women before me, to put my career on hold.
We live on a cattle station near Cloncurry, and we have three beautifully wild children, one of whom I teach while also working part time for the North Queensland Register.
When I returned to work last year, I wasn't sure how long it would be for. I had just had our third child and I was teaching my eldest Prep through School of the Air, but I was determined not to let my career go.
I battled through schooling, raising a toddler and a baby, station life and continued working.
But this year I hit a wall and realised I couldn't do it any longer.
I confided in some other station mums who have gone before me; a bit older, a bit wiser and had older children.
I found myself asking them how do you do it all? And I breathed a sign of relief when they answered me with "you can't".
Many of them doing schooling, the bookwork, station jobs and more; they advised me to make a list of negotiable and non-negotiables.
My child's schooling fell into the non-negotiable, and like many bush women, I too was going to give up my career to teach my children in the schoolroom.
I didn't see a point in employing a governess for me to work for their wage, doing a job that I would have to checkover anyway.
So after nine years in an industry that I love, I made the decision to take a step away, hoping one day I will be able to step back in.
But it got me thinking, how is there still no government subsidy, or payment for parents in Queensland who teach their children?
Especially when my year one child only has two hours on air with his teacher a day, and I am required to spend the rest of the day teaching majority of the coursework.
Why is the government still getting away with essentially free employment for parents to teach children?
I believe it would have been a less stressful decision to leave my career and my salary if there were some form of monetary support.
But being a home tutor is self-less work.
Each day revolves around constant giving, physically and emotionally, with very little validation that what you are doing is absolutely amazing, because, it is.
There are no promotions, no accolades, employee of the month, and definitely no fat bank account, that you get with your job.
We push all that aside and give up our careers because we love our children and we want them to have the best possible education and living remotely should not be a barrier.
We give up our careers so they have the opportunity to do whatever they want in life and for a short while, we have to sacrifice our careers and our aspirations so that they can have theirs.
Now it's not my time, it's their time.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
