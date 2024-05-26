'Too much': council cites ticket prices in knocking back rodeo sponsorship

Mount Isa City Council have knocked back a sponsorship request from the organisers of the 2024 Rodeo for $40,000.
Isa Rodeo Ltd were also seeking in-kind venue hire for the Buchanan Park Events Complex, valued at $92,000 for the four-day event.
Councillor Dan Ballard supported the in-kind venue hire proposal but questioned whether the council should be providing additional funds to the rodeo in light of increased ticket prices and the cost of living crisis.
Cr Ballard, speaking at the council's meeting on Wednesday, May 22, said "each year we see the cost of admission to the Mount Isa Rodeo increase and that coupled with the current cost of living pressures it is becoming increasingly unaffordable for the residents."
"I believe asking ratepayers to fork out $40,000 in cash sponsorship in addition to the in-kind support is inappropriate and perhaps asking a bit too much."
Councillor Travis Crowther said supporting the rodeo needs to be prioritised due to its benefits to the local economy.
"We still have to make sure we make these events viable for the city because the actual money that this event brings into the city has got to be considered," he said.
The rodeo's lead in event, Road to Rodeo, was cancelled three weeks before it was due to be held on Saturday, May 11. Isa Rodeo CEO Natalie Flecker cited rising operational costs as the main reason behind the cancellation.
An amended motion to provide in-kind venue hire, while still being awarded platinum sponsorship, was carried six to one, with deputy mayor Kim Coghlan voting against.
Cr Coghlan said further discussions need to be had to make the rodeo affordable.
"I just think it's getting more and more expensive," she said. "It's not for locals anymore...when I saw this years prices - I think they need to look at how they can run this event more efficiently and not impact the people that live in Mount Isa that do want to go to the rodeo and they've just priced them out of the market."
A one day general admission pass for an adult is $99 on either Saturday or Sunday while children under the age of 17 enter for $39. Tickets for a four day festival pass start at $260 for adults.
A request to sponsor the Indigenous Rodeo Championships for $20,000 was granted despite concerns being raised about the event running on the same day, Thursday, August 8, as the Mailman Express.
Councillor James Coghlan suggested the rodeo championships be shifted to avoid running in competition with the time trial event, honouring Mount Isa legend Wally Mailman.
A vote to provide sponsorship was locked at three-all with mayor Peta MacRae using her deciding vote to pass the motion.
