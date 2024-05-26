Tickets for iconic Birdsville Races go on sale

Tickets are on sale for the event known as the Melbourne Cup of the Outback - the Birdsville Races.
The weekend, which draws in crowds from all over Australia, will run on September 6 and 7.
Birdsville Race Club vice president Gary Brook said ticket sales are already going along nicely.
"We had a strong response to the early bird general admittance tickets going on-sale," he said.
"It's such a unique way to experience the races - sitting trackside and enjoying a beautiful menu designed around OBE organic beef that would be at home in a fine dining restaurant.
"And this year we will also have an RFDS fundraising gala at the track for the first time."
All tickets sold to the event include bus transport to and from the Birdsville Races and Birdsville township as well as membership of the Birdsville Races Roadies.
2023 TAB Birdsville Cup winner the Phillip Stokes trained and Brook family owned Neodium will make the trip up the Birdsville Track to Outback Queensland to defend his title in 2024 - the Brook family have a long history with the races and Birdsville and are hoping for back to back wins.
Neodium's preparations for the 2024 Birdsville Cup will step up a notch in the coming weeks as he transfers from spelling and pre-training in the Adelaide Hills to the Stokes' Adelaide stables to start his Birdsville campaign.
"We're hoping for another big year. Last year we had ideal conditions for the races, with sunshine and a great race-ready track. And it seems to have helped drive demand for this year," Brook said.
"2023 was the first time in 23 years that we'd taken out the Birdsville Cup - to do it back-to-back would be incredible."
The bucket list Birdsville Races are the most remote thoroughbred horse races in the world, with the dusty Simpson Desert racetrack providing the backdrop for one of the most unique sporting events in the world.
The journey to the Birdsville Races through Outback Queensland is an integral part of the experience for grey nomads, intrepid families and young adventurers alike.
Membership to the Birdsville Races Roadies is included in all racing tickets, including those who purchase early bird tickets this month.
"We have our OBE Pavilion once again providing our equivalent to the Melbourne Cup's Birdcage across both days of racing, and we're also excited to add a new event to the 2024 program with a special Royal Flying Doctors Service Gala event," race club event manager Ginnie Hope-Johnstone said.
"The new RFDS Gala will be staged on Thursday, September 5 under the stars out at the Birdsville racetrack.
"It's been a few years in the making and will add another unique experience to the races this year."
This year will see even more rewards, benefits and ways to connect with other travellers included as part of the free Birdsville Races Roadie's membership.
These benefits will include creating an online team profile to connect with other travellers, rally style car door stickers to display your team name with pride , access to roadies merchandise and the 'Aussie Travel Code' resources for safe and sustainable travel, a roadies member card to redeem discounts and enter free competitions as well as being able to access travel routes from QLD, NSW, VIC and SA designed to showcase the best of Outback Queensland - from artesian hot springs to Australia's biggest dinosaur, bilby's, Opal fossicking and more.
The adventure continues when Roadies arrive in Birdsville, with outback entertainment at the historic Birdsville Hotel, Fred Brophy's famous travelling boxing troupe, camel pies at the Birdsville Bakery, sunset drinks at Big Red, paddle boarding on the Billabong and a round of golf on the Birdsville Dunes Golf Course where the red sand bunkers are nearly as challenging as the ball stealing crows.
Everyone purchasing Birdsville Races tickets before June 30 will automatically be mailed Roadies rally-style car sticker packs. Alternatively, for those hitting the road beforehand - or purchasing tickets from July 1, car stickers can be collected in Birdsville.
The Birdsville Races generate millions of dollars in tourism spending for Outback Queensland, as well as being a much-needed social event for remote property holders and communities. The event also supports the important outback medical work of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The Birdsville Races is a two-day meet with the combined prize money for the 13-race carnival topping more than $300,000 as well as bonuses up for grabs across the two days of racing. The Birdsville Cup prize money is $50,000.
The total prize pool for the Simpson Desert Racing Carnival, which includes the Birdsville Races as well as the Betoota and Bedourie Races, exceeds $450,000 - making it the richest two weeks of racing in Outback Queensland.
Volunteering opportunities also exist at the 2024 Birdsville Races - giving an insiders perspective on the event.
Volunteers receive complimentary general admission entry tickets and exclusive Birdsville Race Club merchandise. Interest in volunteering can be made during the ticket purchase process or via the website.
