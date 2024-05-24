Sugar strikes set to continue

Disgruntled cane workers are continuing to take strike action as negotiations between Australian Workers' Union members and Wilmar Sugar and Renewables continue.
Despite several bargaining meetings, workers say the proposed wage offers are "not sweet enough" forcing them to strike again yesterday (May 24).
A Wilmar Sugar and Renewables spokesperson said it had eight separate meetings with the unions since March 2023 to try to negotiate a new EA.
Its latest offer was 14.25 per cent over 3.5 years, with the first 5pc increase to apply from June 1, 2024 and another 3.75pc increase on December 1.
The union was asking for a 22pc wage increase over three years, plus log items valued at about 3pc.
"We have increased our offer on four separate occasions. The unions have only reduced their claims twice," the Wilmar spokesperson said.
"At this week's bargaining meeting, we made good progress on some log items."
AWU northern district secretary Jim Wilson said workers were bargaining with Wilmar in good faith, including reducing their wage claim by 3pc.
"Unfortunately, after arriving to the bargaining meeting over an hour late, Wilmar has still not budged on their bad offer, only offering fractional movements on conditions and no change to the pay rise," he said.
"We were hopeful that we wouldn't have to go ahead with the Thursday strikes if the meeting went well - unfortunately, it did not."
It is unknown what impact the latest strike action will have on further delays to the season start, which had already been moved to June 6.
Wilmar said claims made by AWU that it was attempting to bring in foreign labour to take up work in their milling operations were "fanciful statements".
"Wilmar employed about 30 Pacific Islander workers through the federal government's PALM scheme last year, in response to vacancies during a national labour shortage," the spokesperson said.
"They were employed on a temporary basis through an accredited labour hire company and were paid in line with the enterprise agreement covering our other employees.
"The AWU was given the opportunity to meet with these workers during their induction to talk about union membership.
"Wilmar is employing Fijian workers in entry-level seasonal roles again this year and the AWU will again be offered the opportunity to meet with them.
"It's disappointing that the AWU would publicly describe these men in such offensive terms as cheap foreign labour brought in to bust up strike action."
The parties are required to report back to the Fair Work Commission next Tuesday (May 28).
