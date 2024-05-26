Port grain totals on track to exceed last year

North Queensland grain statistics are on their way to exceed last year's totals, increasing rapidly at the start of the year.
A Port of Townsville spokesperson said grain volumes were increasing year after year, with more growers moving into the commodity.
"In 2021/2022 we saw 21,948 tonnes move through the port and in 2022/2023 it increased to 31,209 tonnes," a Port of Townsville spokesperson said.
"So far this year we have seen 19,794 tonnes."
Sizer and Cogill specialise in grain exports through the Port of Townsville and are constructing a purpose-built facility to keep up with the increasing demand, building a new development on the Cleveland Bay Industrial Park on the Port Access Road, improving and expanding their infrastructure.
"We were leasing a premises in the port facility but it wasn't ideal. We were having to store grain in sheds and use loaders, so we decided to do it properly," Sizer and Cogill co-owner Helen Cogill said.
"We've got silos, a triple road train weigh bridge and warehouse shed that is just about complete... it has increased our productivity so much, we can pack boxes in no time now.
"We also have an adjoining block where we are doing earthworks for a grain storage pad."
The pad is expected to hold 20,000 tonnes of grain and would help meet the storage for export demand.
"We get smaller shipments here so we are looking at 20,000 to 25,000 tonne boat shipments. We have had wonderful support and traders are really calling for this bulk export.
"I am working with the DAFF (Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry) at the moment to get our export registered establishment down on the wharf.
"We are putting a bulk storage grain pad in, and once we get that, we are ready to go."
Sizer and Cogill moved from Millmerran, where they still have a depot, to Townsville and saw the need to provide a packing service for the growing North Queensland grain industry.
"We've come from the Darling Downs and have been in business for 25 years. We have always carted grain and had a lot to do with the grain industry," she said.
"We came to Townsville working with a mining company but could see the need here for something to support the grain industry with the diversification in North Queensland agriculture, the growing of sorghum, chickpeas on the Burdekin, Tablelands and in the north west.
"Basically our facility is to support the agricultural industry for grain growers in North Queensland."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.