Police arrest notorious north Queensland bitumen scammers

Three people accused of running a bitumen repair scam in Mount Isa have been arrested on the far north Queensland Tablelands.
Known as the 'bitumen bandits', a 34-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have each been charged with one count of fraud.
Queensland Police allege the group also ran the scam in Longreach and Cooktown, where they would pose as tradespeople offering bitumen resurfacing at a discount. Police allege the group called victims claiming they were using bitumen left over from a previous job.
The arrests come as police urged residents and businesses earlier in the month to be wary of the scam after an increase in incidents following areas damaged by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper.
The scammers were described as being very persistent, cold calling potential victims and offering to drive people to the bank to collect a deposit.
The two men and boy were refused bail and will reappear in Mareeba Magistrates Court on May 27.
Police believe they group had travelled to Weipa, the Atherton Tablelands, Port Douglas, Innisfail, Townsville and Cloncurry areas in recent months.
Detectives are urging anyone who had bitumen resurfacing done or had contact with the group to come forward.
