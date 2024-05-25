North Queensland Register
Police arrest notorious north Queensland bitumen scammers

By Ben Carr
May 25 2024 - 6:00pm
The bitumen scam increased following the damaged caused by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper. Picture QPS
Three people accused of running a bitumen repair scam in Mount Isa have been arrested on the far north Queensland Tablelands.

