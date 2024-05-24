Rural Campus gears up for Open Day

The annual Charles Darwin University Katherine Rural Campus Open Day will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 9am to 1pm.
The Katherine Community Markets will be in attendance and there will be a community BBQ while the baristas will be making coffee in the training kitchen.
The CDU's Katherine Rural Campus Open Day invites guests to explore the facilities and study, training and research opportunities delivered locally or online at CDU and get a glimpse of life as a student.
The day also offers the option to talk to lecturers and staff about courses, take part in workshops and activities, watch demonstrations and take part in a farm tour.
The Katherine Rural Campus spans more than 4,400 hectares.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.