North Queensland Register
Home/News

Rural Campus gears up for Open Day

May 25 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Charles Darwin University Katherine Rural Campus Open Day will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 9am to 1pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.