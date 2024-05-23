North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Charbrays take out Sarina's Battle of the Breeds

Updated May 24 2024 - 7:38am, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charbrays take out Sarina's Battle of the Breeds
Charbrays take out Sarina's Battle of the Breeds

A "very good quality" yarding of local cattle sold to a dearer market in some categories at the Sarina Battle of the Breeds sale on May 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.