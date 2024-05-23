Charbrays take out Sarina's Battle of the Breeds

A "very good quality" yarding of local cattle sold to a dearer market in some categories at the Sarina Battle of the Breeds sale on May 20.
There were 523 head yarded, including 369 steers, which sold from $340 to $1090/hd, and 154 heifers, which sold from $400 to $910/hd.
Buyers from Rockhampton, Bauhinia Downs, Marlborough and the local areas helped cross-bred steers sell to a dearer market while Brahman cattle were easier in line with other centres.
The grand champion pen went to Mt Flora Cattle Co, Nebo, with Charbray weaner steers, which sold for $1090/hd, while reserve were Brangus weaner steers from Tolsworth Hay and Grazing, Nebo, that made $960/hd.
Mt Flora earlier took out the champion weaner heifer title too with Charolais making $800/hd.
Benson Grazing, Sarina sold Brangus weaner steers to return $970.
EA and BM Cook, Koumala sold Brangus weaner steers with the top pen making $960.
LJ and DT Laird, Pindi Pindi sold Brahman weaner steers to return $540 and also took out second place in their class.
Mt Flora Cattle Co also sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $940 and heifers for $800.
Perry Pastoral Co, Clermont sold a pen of Droughtmaster weaner steers, second in their class for $1060 and also took out first place in their class for their Droughtmaster heifers, which sold for $910.
Rod and Ryan Steindl, Oakenden sold a pen of Brahman weaner steers topping the market for the Brahman class at $570.
The Randell family, Tieri sold Brangus weaner steers making $1060.
Quentin and Jess Bennett, Mia Mia won the other breeds steers class making $780.
Luke Townsend, Koumala offered Droughtmaster weaner steers making $930.
Russell Townsend, Koumala took out second place in their class for their Charbray weaner steers, which sold for $890.
Wahroonga Belmont Reds, Clarke Creek sold Belmont heifers to return $660 and took out first place in their class.
T.B and J.A Symonds, Nebo sold very good quality Brangus weaner steers to return $1000 and took out 2nd place in their class. Their Brangus heifers returned $670 and were placed first in their class.
Weaner steers - Droughtmaster
1st place - Mt Flora Cattle Co, pen 36
2nd place - Perry Pastoral Co, pen 37
Weaner steers - Brangus
1st place - Tolsworth Hay & Grazing, pen 39
2nd place - T.B & J.A Symonds, pen 42
Weaner steers - Brahman
1st place - Note Park, pen 70
2nd place - LJ and DT Laird, pen 55
Weaner steers - Charbray
1st place - Mt Flora Cattle Co, pen 72
2nd place - Russell Townsend, pen 73
Weaners steers - Other Breeds
1st place - Q and J Bennett, pen 76
Weaner heifers - Droughtmaster
1st place - Perry Pastoral Co, pen 81
2nd place - Mt Flora Cattle Co, Pen 79
Weaner heifers - Brangus
1st place - T.B and J.A Symonds, pen 82
2nd place - P Gersch, pen 83
Weaner heifers - Charbray
1st place - Mt Flora Cattle Co, pen 90
Weaner heifers - Other Breeds
1st place - Wahroonga Belmont Reds, pen 91
2nd place - Loughrea, pen 94
