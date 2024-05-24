Fielder rides into third place at PBR world finals

Clermont bull rider Brady Fielder pulled out some of his best rides of the year at Arlington, Texas on the weekend to finish the PBR world finals in third place.
Commentators praised his great balance and feel for a bull after qualifying for the first round with an 89.75 ride on Hoka Hey.
He followed up to also win the fourth round with a 90.25 ride, and $178,000 for the weekend.
The result helped Brady finish the year in 8th place overall on the PBR world standings.
"He's had some ups and downs throughout the season, but he's starting to realise he belongs at the top," PBR finals commentators said. "He's not just a qualifier kind of guy."
Brady's father Tony Fielder travelled to the US for the Unleash the Beast PBR world finals championship rounds, won by Sage Steele Kimzey, seven times the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association champion, in his second appearance at the event.
Brady's mother Fiona said he'd made the family extremely proud.
He has a pro sports visa for five years and Fiona said he'd keep competing in the US until his body had had enough.
In December last year, when he was ranked the world No 4 bull rider, he told the PBR channel his ultimate goal was to become a world champion.
After helping his Texas Rattlers team to a win in the inaugural world teams series, he returned home to Australia last November where he won the 2023 PBR Australia grand final, heading back to the US in December.
He's now contracted to ride with the Texas Rattlers again, starting at the end of June.
Brazilain bull rider Cassio Dias was crowned the 2024 PBR world champion and rookie of the year, a week after being hospitalised in the first phase of the PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast.
He is now just the second rider in history to win the two honours in the same season.
His main opponent, American John Crimber scored a 95 point ride during the finals, tied for the 10th-highest ever at the PBR world finals and the highest-marked ride by a teenager at bull riding's most prestigious event.
