North Queensland Register
Home/News

Fielder rides into third place at PBR world finals

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Clermont bull rider Brady Fielder pulled out some of his best rides of the year at Arlington, Texas on the weekend to finish the PBR world finals in third place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.