Prices back at Charters Towers sale

Prices eased at the Charters Towers sale on Wednesday where 3906 cattle were yarded, 2272 of them prime and 1634 stores.
Bullocks were quoted 12 c/kg easier, heifers 20 c/kg easier, cows were 18c/kg easier, and bulls were 10c/kg easier on last week's rates.
The prime cattle consisted of 489 bullocks, 98 heifers, 1536 cows and 149 bulls.
The store section consisted of 1301 steers, 306 heifers and 27 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised of quality lines of predominantly fat cows, with an increased yarding of prime cattle seeing prices ease to accommodate the extra numbers.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Richmond, Normanton, Mt Surprise, Greenvale, Dimbulah, Mt Coolon as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks topped at 248/kg for a pen of Brahman Ox, sold on account of M and B Chappel, Charters Towers that weighed 621 kg to return $1541 per head.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on account of Sefton Grazing, Charters Towers that sold for 226/kg, and weighed 477kg to return $1078 per head.
The top pen of cows were sold by Sefton Grazing, Charters Towers for 200/kg, weighing 574kg to return $1149 per head.
Bulls sold on account of Philipson Holdings, Charters Towers, topped at 250/kg and weighed 690kg, to return $1726 per head.
Store cattle consisted of two larger lines of northern bred steers, along with isolated pens of local weaners.
All categories sold to a reduced buying panel, with export and feedlot weight cattle receiving the most attention.
A pen of 16 steers from Condon Grazing, Greenvale topped the store steers, making 254/kg, weighing 438kg, returning $1112 per head.
Topping the heifers was a pen of 36 on account of SPK Pastoral, Greenvale, which made 244/kg, weighed 253kg returning $617 per head.
There were 18 x 18 cows and calves sold by Crank Double S, Charters Towers that returned $1100 per unit.
