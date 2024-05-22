Cook Shire town cements its place as far north food bowl

A rural town in the Cooke Shire has had its place as a potential horticultural powerhouse locked down after the delivery of the Detailed Business Case for an Irrigation Area Scheme in far North Queensland.
Lakeland, located 128km north west of Cape Tribulation, was selected as the ideal location for an Irrigation Area Scheme with the skills and land necessary to expand on the area's diverse range of high-value crops.
Cook Shire Mayor Robyn Homes said the Lakeland Irrigation Area Scheme would be a game-changer for a low populated and under-resourced region by allowing growers to cultivate diverse, higher value crops that would lead to improved investor confidence in the region.
"Studies unequivocally demonstrate that the project will provide substantial social and economic benefits to the broader Cape and Torres region by accelerating population growth which is necessary for the region to become self-sustaining and economically viable," Cr Homes said.
Kureen Farming grower Paul Inderbitzen, whose family pioneered banana growing in Lakeland and has diversified into crops including avocadoes and broad-acre seed cropping, said the region was suitable for the expansion of further agricultural and horticultural crops.
"With the skills and land already available, we just need to add water to create greater opportunity to expand into a diverse range of high-value crops," he said.
The scheme would provide a reliable supply of water to unlock up to 10,000ha of rich basalt soils for diverse agriculture.
It involves the construction of a 296,000ML dam about 23km south west of Lakeland on the Palmer River and the construction of a 12km gravity-fed water supply scheme to the town.
While the climate and 17,115ha of good quality agricultural soil can support diverse crop growth, there had not previously been a reliable water supply to cultivate growth.
Only 10 per cent of the soil has been irrigated for crops due to limited water supply.
The scheme will not only open up water supply access reliability and crop diversification, but also provide 923 direct jobs and 1556 indirect jobs at peak construction.
The five-year construction is expected to boost the region's Gross Regional Product by more than $1 billion, with $213 million a year set to flow into the area during full water uptake.
The town's population will also see a boost - growing from 314 to an estimated 3150 and in turn leading to more community infrastructure, social services and support industries such as mechanics, transport companies, childcare and retail.
Regional Development Australia Tropical North led the development of the proposal in consultation with Cook Shire Council, the Western Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation and Lakeland growers.
It was supported by funding from the federal government's National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.
RDA Tropical North Chair Professor Hurriyet Babacan said after four years of extensive stakeholder consultation, the search could commence for a proponent to undertake the Detailed Design phase necessary for state government approval before construction could start.
"This exciting project was borne from the Lakeland growers whose entrepreneurial nature and best practice environmental methods led to the vision for agricultural expansion to develop new industries in Cape York Peninsula," Professor Babacan said.
Western Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation Chief Executive Officer Brad Grogan said the project would not only enhance economic well-being but also improve overall living conditions and social cohesion.
"We firmly stand behind this transformative initiative which will enable our people to build a strong, prosperous future that facilitates the preservation of our cultural heritage while embracing modern advancements," Mr Grogan said.
Professor Babacan said RDA Tropical North would lobby the Queensland government to establish an independently chaired Mobilisation Taskforce consisting of state and federal representatives, Cook Shire Council, Western Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation, growers and RDA Tropical North.
The task force would set to work at identifying a proponent, such as Sunwater, and determine the policy foundations for project development - potentially making it a coordinated project.
"It would also put impact assessment arrangements in place, negotiate final cost estimates and cost sharing arrangements between governments and the private sector, and ensure all ancillary planning is in place to maximise social, economic and environmental benefits," Professor Babacan said.
"The state government also needs to support Cook Shire Council in planning for the expansion of Lakeland, amend the Mitchell Catchment Water Resource Plan to accommodate the Scheme, and seek funding support through the National Water Grid Authority.
"Acting now means that water could flow by 2031 to bring much needed industry, jobs and infrastructure to the communities of Cape York Peninsula."
