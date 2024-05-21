Bullock and bulls ease at Mareeba

Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 232c and averaged 208c. Heifers under 400-500kg topped at 178c and averaged 167c, and heifers over 500kg sold to 210c, averaging 210c. Cows 400-500kg made 186c and averaged 165c, and cows 500-600kg reached 185c, averaging 170c. Bulls 500-650kg made 198c and averaged 180c, while bulls over 650kg reached 185c to average 178c.