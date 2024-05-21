Bullock and bulls ease at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 548 head at Mareeba Saleyards today.
They reported that processors supported well finished cows and heifers, with the market for bullocks and bulls easing.
The yarding was drawn from Normanton and local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 232c and averaged 208c. Heifers under 400-500kg topped at 178c and averaged 167c, and heifers over 500kg sold to 210c, averaging 210c. Cows 400-500kg made 186c and averaged 165c, and cows 500-600kg reached 185c, averaging 170c. Bulls 500-650kg made 198c and averaged 180c, while bulls over 650kg reached 185c to average 178c.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 190c to average 190c, and yearling steers 200-300kg sold to 240c, averaging 225c.
Steers 200-300kg sold to 232c, averaging 223c, and steers 300-400kg topped at 248c and averaged 181c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 110c and averaged 83c, and yearling heifers 200-300kg sold to 120c, averaging 120c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 140c and averaged 101c, heifers 300-400kg sold to 155c, averaging 141c.
Cows 300-400kg reached 156c, average 121c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 180c, average 167c, bulls 200-300kg made 140c, average 102c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 200c, average 171c.
