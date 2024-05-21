North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Bullock and bulls ease at Mareeba

May 21 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bullock and bulls ease at Mareeba
Bullock and bulls ease at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 548 head at Mareeba Saleyards today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.