Grower shares 'across the board' cane industry downfalls

While strikes continue across the cane industry, an Oakenden grower said the highest prices in his 46 years in the industry should mean a time to celebrate.
Joe Muscat, an industrial hemp, soy bean, macadamia tree grower and cane grower of 46 years, said cane growers should be "over the moon".
"We've got a price I've never seen in my life, coupled with a good crop...but you miss it because you don't finish on time, but that's not something in my control," he said.
"I can harvest the crop at the right time but we've got a third party that puts the handbrake on.
"Maryborough is gone, Rocky Point is on the market, Bundaberg Sugar is on the market...and Mossman is in receivership. What the hell is going on?
"We have a third party that does what it needs to do to make its section work. If it's at our expense, that's just how it is," he said.
Mr Muscat said while the weather had taken some pressure off, late finishes were costing in production.
He said northern areas including the Burdekin, Mackay and Plain Creek were seeing 5.2-5.3m tonnes of cane.
"With the weather we've just had, we should be looking at 6m tonnes," he said.
"Back of the envelope numbers, just from Mackay Sugar, I reckon we were losing $20m a year just from lost production that we never saw the potential of.
"We've finished as late as July 12. You can read any sugar manual that's out there...the second week of November should be the finish date."
Mr Muscat said he was "really frustrated" with extended season lengths, resulting in "hundreds of thousands" lost in production.
"While the season's been very good, our late cut stuff is still probably our smallest crop. We didn't have any (stand over), we cut out and most people did in Mackay," he said.
Mr Muscat rotates with cane with other crops to enhance the sugar crops, producing quality soil health but it's all about timing.
So when a late February finish rolled around last season, the risk was high.
"If the window closes down for us to put rotations in, it has a major impact on the business, only form in the form of the soil health perspective...but also from our cash flow perspective in our other crops...it hurts the whole thing," he said.
"There's no doubt our core business is sugar."
While Mr Muscat has stepped back in the past two years, handing more control of the business to his son, Stephen, he said more hands would help it grow.
"There are not enough people around that can do that sort of work. That's an ongoing challenge," he said.
"We're looking at autonomous vehicles because I think that will help us down the track but that's all still evolving."
Mr Muscat travelled to Brazil as part of his Nuffield Farm scholarship first in 2013 and then again in 2014.
"I went into their research area to their plant breeding...and when I asked what their program is delivering they rattled off genetic gain...highest production cane...they were much more clearly focused on what they were doing," he said.
"Our breeders here...said 'we don't talk about genetic gain'...That's the indicator of success. Something's not right there.
"When you see the standards in agriculture all around the planet and then you come back here and you hear all the hype about we're as good as anyone in the world but we're not and some of it has a lot to be desired."
Mr Muscat said he estimated there would be around 70 per cent of farmers working a second full-time job to make ends meet, often having to neglect their farm in favour of the job producing the most income
But, he said things could be worse.
"We could be in worse situation like the poor guys at Mossman who are trying to figure out what they're going to do with their crop in the ground and no mill," he said.
"(The issues are) across the board. (Industry leading bodies) haven't come to the harvesting sector to have any negotiations or any input...you've got no choice; this is how you're going to operate.
"(Mackay) has a bin fleet that starts to age and fall apart...and they don't replace them because it costs money...but at the cost of every operator...you're talking thousands of lost dollars in labour, not to mention the stuff you can't recoup."
Mr Muscat is currently doing his first harvest of wholesale macadamias and expects around three tonnes as a start.
"The price for macadamias came back dramatically (last year) to $1.50/kg with the shell...but it's over $3/kg this year. That was just a manipulation by the Australian processors for whatever reason," he said.
"We travelled to Bundaberg...bought wood back, grafted it on and produced those trees and planted them out."
The farm runs about 260ha of cane, 20ha of macadamia trees and 50ha of soybeans (reduced to 37ha this year).
"Our season finished on Christmas Eve and that had a major impact on our soybeans. Once the season finished, the rain started and...we were lucky we had a lot of country prepared before we cut out," he said.
"In the orchard we've been integrating other crops in there between the trees. We've got soybeans in there at the moment but we've also done maize and hemp."
Mr Muscat send his beans to PB Agrifoods in Toowoomba and his hemp to ADAMA in Biloela, where it is cleaned and processed and freighted to the facility for food and seed production.
In 2006, Mr Muscat brought sunn hemp into Australia from Brazil, seeing the potential in a legume within the fibre family that could produce plentiful bio-mass and nitrogen.
"I thought we could propagate the seed locally but we couldn't," he said.
He discovered Tiger moths had been drilling into the pod and laying an egg, with the larvae feeding on the seed until it exited in a 16-day cycle - no chemicals could touch the insect problem.
"Industrial hemp cleans the soil or brings better microbes up and sunn hemp does a very similar thing. We get a really good kick off the next crop behind it," Mr Muscat said.
While cane prices have provided some reprieve, Mr Muscat said the cost of everything from $1m cane harvesters, machinery, parts and insurance was "out of proportion".
"Insurance is out of control. I don't know where it's going to end. In the last probably four years it's more than tripled," he said.
"But the day is coming where I can see the agricultural sector walking away from insurance. I don't know how you keep up with it.
"And the price (of cane) has been strong...but we all know it's going to come back."
While there appears to be "no end to the challenges" faced by producers, including climate and social pressures, Mr Muscat is still optimistic about the future.
"Agriculture has got a really bright future," he said.
"The prediction of 9 billion people by 2050 isn't that far away and everyone's still got to be fed.
"There's a bit of logic and fore-planning that needs to happen. Australia is in the box seat; we've got more land than most countries know what to do with and we've only just touched the side of what we can do."
