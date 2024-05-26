Government is neglecting the ag sector

Last week, the National Farmers' Federation carried a vote of no confidence in the Albanese government.
This move comes as no surprise to those of us still reeling from the 2023 budget announcement of an unplanned, unconsulted biosecurity levy, along with numerous other policy, legislative, and regulatory changes implemented by this government.
As an apolitical organisation, we value constructive engagement with any government, but there comes a time when enough is enough.
The agricultural sector, especially farmers whose lives and livelihoods have been drastically affected by the decision to end the live sheep trade within four years and the multiple upheavals in horticulture over the past two years, has every reason to feel alienated by the current administration.
If the government isn't deliberately targeting us, it certainly doesn't seem to understand us.
For those who don't scrutinise budget documents, the title of this year's Federal Budget, 'Protecting the Growth and Future of Agriculture', didn't match the financial allocations. Here's a brief summary for horticulture:
$42.2 million for the Future Drought Fund: While this is a positive step, we advocate for a broader model encompassing various climate risks, including floods, biosecurity impacts, hail, storms, and bushfires. Addressing these risks under a single funded platform would be more effective. Growers find it ridiculous when we discuss drought one week and floods the next; we share their frustration.
$400,000 for Farmsafe Australia: Although this is a positive development, it falls short of the NFF's request for $2 million over three years to reduce farm injuries and fatalities. Given that farm workers are among the most at-risk employees, this modest allocation hardly reflects a genuine commitment to 'protection'.
$63.8 million to support the transition to net zero: It's too early to comment on this allocation as details are scarce. We will ensure that the sector isn't forced to compromise individual agribusiness viability for collective net zero outcomes.
The most significant blow to our sector was the decision to end Harvest Trail Services on June 28 to save $47.3 million. These services have been a crucial support for our sector. The government's suggestion that growers turn to PALM and Workforce Australia is concerning. The cynic in me fears this is a strategic move to push horticulture into union hands via the PALM scheme. I hope I'm wrong and that the government has a robust plan to support horticulture in accessing seasonal workers and gathering intelligence on seasonal workforces, which they have yet to reveal.
In conclusion, the agricultural sector feels misunderstood and neglected by the current government. The recent budget allocations and policy changes do not align with the promises of protecting and growing our industry. We need comprehensive support and realistic, well-considered policies to ensure the viability and future of agriculture in Australia, and currently we are getting just the opposite.
