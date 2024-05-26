North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Government is neglecting the ag sector

By Rachel Chambers, Qfvg Ceo
May 26 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Last week, the National Farmers' Federation carried a vote of no confidence in the Albanese government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.