Government is neglecting the ag sector

The most significant blow to our sector was the decision to end Harvest Trail Services on June 28 to save $47.3 million. These services have been a crucial support for our sector. The government's suggestion that growers turn to PALM and Workforce Australia is concerning. The cynic in me fears this is a strategic move to push horticulture into union hands via the PALM scheme. I hope I'm wrong and that the government has a robust plan to support horticulture in accessing seasonal workers and gathering intelligence on seasonal workforces, which they have yet to reveal.