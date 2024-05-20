North Queensland Register
Mixed yarding at Charters Towers store sale

May 20 2024 - 11:00am
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1836 store cattle on Friday, consisting of 1168 steers, 641 heifers and 27 cows and calves.

