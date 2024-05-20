Mixed yarding at Charters Towers store sale

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1836 store cattle on Friday, consisting of 1168 steers, 641 heifers and 27 cows and calves.
Agents said cattle comprised smaller quality lines with the balance being mixed cattle. The better lines sold competitively, while the rest of the yarding sold off the pace.
The yarding was drawn from Hughenden, Richmond, and Greenvale as well as local and coastal areas.
Steers under 200kg reached 264 cents a kilogram to average 227c/kg, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 322c/kg, averaging 251c/kg, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 260c/kg and averaged 233c/kg and steers over 400kg sold to 250c/kg to average 240c/kg. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 252c/kg, averaging 240c/kg. Heifers under 200kg topped at 170c/kg and averaged 166c/kg, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 232c/kg, averaging 211c/kg, and heifers over 320kg topped at 236c/kg, averaging 220c/kg.
A pen of 35 steers a/c Arrow B Constructions made 322c/kg and weighed 263kg, returning an average of $846.
A good pen of 15 heifers on a/c Christmas Creek Pty Ltd made 232c/kg, weighed 315kg returning $730.
Six cows and calves sold on a/c WS and MM Scoble and returned $1180/unit.
