Nebo kicks up its heels at annual Street Party

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
Updated May 20 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 12:08pm
Viv Coleman, Isaac Regional Council and Jason Butterworth, Valkyrie State School principal. Picture: Steph Allen
Viv Coleman, Isaac Regional Council and Jason Butterworth, Valkyrie State School principal. Picture: Steph Allen

Reynolds Street was alive with country music, mouth-watering food, rides and happy faces on May 17 for Nebo Hotel's annual Street Party.

