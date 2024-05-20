Nebo kicks up its heels at annual Street Party

Reynolds Street was alive with country music, mouth-watering food, rides and happy faces on May 17 for Nebo Hotel's annual Street Party.
The Nebo Hotel Street Party was held last Friday afternoon to kick off the bull-riding action at the May 18 Nebo Rodeo, with attendees from across the country turning out to enjoy the fun and entertainment.
The weekend's events included live music from headliner ARIA winning country artist Kaylee Bell, Brooke Schubert & Route 33, Mack and Cade Geiger and JONTE, market stalls and a wide range of rodeo excitement on the Saturday.
The open bull ride winner was Dylan Weir who rode Filthy Rich to victory and the The feature event of the weekend being the which drew twenty-six competitors from all over Australia.
Tim Hammond took out the top prize in the feature event, the Saddle Bronc division, which drew 26 competitors from across Australia.
Cohen Collins rode to victory in the Bareback division, Campbell Hodson in the Rope and Tie, Shane Iker and Brody Moss in the Team Roping, Cody Sheahan in the Steer Wrestling, Anna Crisp in the Breakaway and Leanne Caban in the Barrel Race.
In the junior divisions, Jesse Pendergast claimed first place in the Junior Steer Ride, Ruby Bell in the Junior Barrel Race, Jayden Kenny in the Junior Breakaway, Joseph Foxlee in the Junior Team Roping (headers) and Garrett Hanrahan and Lori Boyce (heelers) and Matty Ahern in the Junior Bull Ride.
Luke Geiger took to the stage on Saturday night to entertain rodeo attendees, bringing one enthusiastic fan on stage to gulp down an Aussie gag - the 'Shoey'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.