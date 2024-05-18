Crippling energy costs force Dugald River zinc mine to look at wind farm

The owners of one of the world's largest zinc mines north of Cloncurry are planning to build a wind farm to ease pressure from crippling energy costs.
Minerals and Metals Group (MMG), the Chinese-based owner of Dugald River Mine (DRM), want to build a 48 megawatt wind farm within the mine's boundaries.
The eight wind turbines, with a hub height of 130 metres and a tip height of 212 metres, would be behind the meter - power generated, stored and used by private consumers.
The mine is already drawing power from the Dugald River Solar Farm near Mount Isa and the gas fired Diamantina Power Station.
In their Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act application, MMG said "energy is currently the highest operating cost for DRM and is subject to high pricing variability."
"A combination of renewable energy sources will reduce operational costs and stabilise price volatility.
"These combined outcomes will improve the financial sustainability of the operation, whilst providing positive environmental outcomes in the form of reduced emissions."
The company said the addition of the wind farm will help reach its net zero emissions target. They add there is no plan at the moment to export power to the grid though this can be looked at in the future.
The wind turbines are to be built on the Knapdale Range.
