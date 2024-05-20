Why a 1000km skin check saved Shona's life

When Shona Larkin noticed a mole on her leg had changed, she drove more than 1000 kilometres to visit her GP for her annual skin check.
It's a decision that might have saved her life.
The then 30-year-old Hughenden woman was diagnosed with stage two melanoma and rushed to surgery to have a significant legion removed from the back of her calf.
"Luckily my skin doctor was able to remove it all safely," she said.
At the time of her melanoma diagnosis, Ms Larkin's fourth child was just over 12 months old.
Ms Larkin said although it had been an effort to travel to the Townsville-based clinic, she prioritised her annual skin checks with her trusted GP.
She said there was a lack of resources and skin specialists in rural communities and that a stronger presence of services would encourage people to have regular checks.
"There is a travelling skin doctor, but being able to secure a booking for that is very difficult," she said.
"I would like to see a skin cancer detection van park for a couple of weeks or a month in local towns, to make sure everyone has access to skin checks.
"At the end of the day, it could save a life."
Eight years on, Ms Larkin is now cancer free, but other people haven't been as lucky.
Her sister, Angie Nisbet, lost her best friend in her early 20s to melanoma.
"We were out on a walk one day, she found a lump in her breast...they hadn't removed all of the skin cancer when they'd cut her mole out and it had spread to her lymph nodes," Ms Nisbet said.
"She went through treatment but unfortunately it didn't work, and she lost her life."
Their personal triumph and loss ignited the sisters to recently launch FarmHer Hands; a range of protective UPF50+ gloves they hope will become a staple for rural women.
"We want to make UPF50+ gloves part of rural womens' everyday uniform, just like when they put on their work shirt and jeans," Ms Nisbet said.
"We have a goal to sell 8000 pairs of gloves to women in Australia by 2026."
The sisters live with their families on neighbouring cattle properties near Hughenden and have already sold gloves to every state in Australia.
