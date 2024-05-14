Bullocks and heavy cows lift at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 316 head at Mareeba Saleyards on Tuesday.
They said there were large runs of well finished cattle on offer with the average being 5 cents a kilogram dearer across bullocks and heavy cows, while bulls remained firm.
The yarding was drawn from local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 242c and averaged 219c. Cows 400-500kg made 194c and averaged 167c, cows 500-600kg reached 196c, averaging 157c and cows over 600kg made 201c, averaging 201c. Bulls 500-650kg made 232c and averaged 195c.
Calves over 80kg sold to 112c, and averaged 112c.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 200c to average 200c.
Steers 200-300kg sold to 210c, averaging 158c, and steers 300-400kg topped at 232c and averaged 179c.
Yearling 200-300kg sold to 158c, averaging 158c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 180c and averaged 138c, and heifers 300-400kg sold to 180c, averaging 180c.
Cows under 300kg made 50c, average 37c, and cows 300-400kg reached 170c, average 132c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 140c, average 140c, bulls 200-300kg made 160c, average 142c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 240c, average 191c.
