North Queensland Register
Home/News

Major job losses as Quintis to be chopped up after all

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 14 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The sandalwood plantation scheme was initially funded by investors looking for tax advantages. Picture from Quintis.
The sandalwood plantation scheme was initially funded by investors looking for tax advantages. Picture from Quintis.

Failed plantation company Quintis is being chopped up after all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.