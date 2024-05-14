North Queensland Register
Huge croc removed from north Queensland marina

By Keira Jenkins
May 14 2024 - 5:00pm
A croc over four metres long has been caught in north Queensland after lunging at a man on a boat. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
A crocodile which lunged at a resident of a house boat has been captured at a north Queensland marina.

